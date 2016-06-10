Justin Bieber Brawls Over Autograph

Cleveland is a lot like love in that it inspires people to do crazy things.
That’s what Justin Bieber will tell himself, anyways, after he was involved in a brief punch-up with a guy that looks to be roughly a foot taller than him.
Video of the brawl was shot around 11 p.m. on Wednesday near Bieber’s hotel in downtown Cleveland. Bieber doesn’t throw the first punch, but he does get a few licks in as the pair trade blows then become entangled.
The fight was, like life, nasty, brutish, and short. It wasn’t exactly Bieber punching Desiigner for stepping on his shoes, but what is?
And apparently it was all over an autograph. Bieber’s no-picture policy is well known, but apparently not to Lamont Richmond. Richmond claims to be the other guy in the fight and posted a video explaining the situation, also via TMZ. He doesn’t exactly look like he caught a beating. Watch below.
