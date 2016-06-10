We're Completely Obsessed With This Summer Cooking Hack

If you're a city-dweller, grilling during the summer is pretty much impossible. Unless you have a friend with a barbecue or you decide to be ambitious and lug all the necessary ingredients to a park. If we're really being honest, we're still working on mastering the kitchen equipment that we actually have access to. So the thought of charring something to perfection on an open flame is a little daunting.
That's okay, though, because we can still cook our favourite summer fare with one of the simplest tools in our kitchen — the slow cooker. Believe it or not, we can set and forget chicken, pulled pork, and even shrimp for an equally delicious result. Then, just pick up some staple sides from the store like watermelon, corn bread, and coleslaw, and we're well on our way to the perfect summertime feast. No actual grill required. In fact, these recipes are so easy you could even prep in the morning and come home to a weeknight dinner that's ready to go. Now all we need is a frozen, warm-weather cocktail.
Ahead, find three no-fail cheater BBQ recipes that you can make all summer long.
