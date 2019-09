At the centre of the conversation surrounding the ads is the image depicting a Versace-clad interracial family, with Hadid as the matriarch. Some praised the luxury label's decision to portray a racially-diverse family. (Kloss is also pictured presumably as a mother, with two children and a tattooed partner). On the flip side, many found the idea of a 21-year-old celebrity spawn being portrayed as the birth mother of two kids to be too far-fetched Jezebel even took it as far as imagining Hadid as the "new mother" to the children in the photographs, as told from the perspective of the baby girl. Commenters on Twitter and Instagram were also unhappy that the latter appears to be strapped into her stroller with a chain belt.Versace, however, doesn't see it that way. When asked about the current controversy, a statement from the company discussed the inspiration behind the campaign, and what it's meant to convey:"The campaign is made of a series of tableaux, some real-life and some fantastical. One part of the story is very glamourous, almost a fantasy, a kind of dream. The other part of the story is the same people, but in their real lives. They’re on the streets of Chicago. They’re with their friends and families. The combination perfectly illustrates the relevance and wearability of modern Versace for all parts of one’s life, from the ultra-glamourous to the everyday. The images were shot in Chicago and, in classic Weber style, womenswear and menswear are shown together. Some of the campaign photos reflect a take on the modern family, which is wonderfully Weber and very Versace.