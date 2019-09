Though Kenzo is adored for its youthful energy and dynamic designs, don’t expect this collaboration to be as OTT as Olivier Rousteing’s partnership with H&M. The brand’s Creative Advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson, explained: "Balmain was glamorous and sexy, and this is vibrant, young, and fun. We can’t wait to share with everyone the world of Kenzo x H&M, with all of its fun and love of fashion."Humberto revealed to Vogue.com : "To us, the H&M collaborations have always felt like celebrations of the brands they’ve done them with. They’ve done them so well. We’re fans of all of them – the Viktor & Rolf, the Margiela. They’re so iconic. What Olivier [from Balmain] did was really fun. And we remember buying when H&M did the first one with Karl Lagerfeld. I still own those pieces."With an H&M collaboration archive featuring steals from Stella McCartney and Versace to Roberto Cavalli and Marni, we’re looking forward to adding to our collection with new pieces from one of our favourite design duos as soon as it hits stores later this year. See you in line.