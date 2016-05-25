Hot on the heels of H&M Balmania, today the Swedish highstreet giant announced a new designer collaboration, this time with French fashion house Kenzo and it's set to launch on the 3rd of November 2016.



The range of menswear, womenswear and accessories – designed by Kenzo creative directors Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, who joined the house in 2011, after founding Opening Ceremony in 2002 – will land in 250 stores internationally and online at the beginning of November. But prior to the official release date, the brand will stage an undoubtedly star-studded show in October, though the location has not yet been revealed.



Remember when Jourdan, Gigi and Kendall hit the catwalk for Balmain x H&M and the Backstreet Boys put on a surprise performance in October 2015? We can only hope that the show celebrating this year's collab will be even bigger and better and judging by the spectacle and creativity of Kenzo’s PFW shows, this will be just as epic.

