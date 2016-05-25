Hot on the heels of H&M Balmania, today the Swedish highstreet giant announced a new designer collaboration, this time with French fashion house Kenzo and it's set to launch on the 3rd of November 2016.
The range of menswear, womenswear and accessories – designed by Kenzo creative directors Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, who joined the house in 2011, after founding Opening Ceremony in 2002 – will land in 250 stores internationally and online at the beginning of November. But prior to the official release date, the brand will stage an undoubtedly star-studded show in October, though the location has not yet been revealed.
Remember when Jourdan, Gigi and Kendall hit the catwalk for Balmain x H&M and the Backstreet Boys put on a surprise performance in October 2015? We can only hope that the show celebrating this year's collab will be even bigger and better and judging by the spectacle and creativity of Kenzo’s PFW shows, this will be just as epic.
Though Kenzo is adored for its youthful energy and dynamic designs, don’t expect this collaboration to be as OTT as Olivier Rousteing’s partnership with H&M. The brand’s Creative Advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson, explained: "Balmain was glamorous and sexy, and this is vibrant, young, and fun. We can’t wait to share with everyone the world of Kenzo x H&M, with all of its fun and love of fashion."
Humberto revealed to Vogue.com: "To us, the H&M collaborations have always felt like celebrations of the brands they’ve done them with. They’ve done them so well. We’re fans of all of them – the Viktor & Rolf, the Margiela. They’re so iconic. What Olivier [from Balmain] did was really fun. And we remember buying when H&M did the first one with Karl Lagerfeld. I still own those pieces."
With an H&M collaboration archive featuring steals from Stella McCartney and Versace to Roberto Cavalli and Marni, we’re looking forward to adding to our collection with new pieces from one of our favourite design duos as soon as it hits stores later this year. See you in line.
