But how do the unknown models Menon and Savithri feel, fronting a campaign which has now gone viral, while living in a country that is overall unsupportive of transgender people? Speaking to The News Minute , Maya Menon expressed her gratitude and relief: "I could never have imagined that I'd look so beautiful. I have no words to thank Sharmila for the opportunity she gave us. I have never had open conversations even with my own family about this. Not many of my friends are aware that I am a transgender. But this shoot has given me the confidence to admit that I am one."Nair's bold move and this promising step towards recognition and acceptance of the transgender population has not only given self-belief to Menon but hopefully to many other members of the Indian trans community too. The designer took to Facebook this week to convey her appreciation for the global response to her campaign, stating: "The last fortnight has changed my life... Starting with a small effort to focus on the plight of the ostracised transgender community by getting them to come to the limelight and model for a saree collection of Red Lotus, I have been literally flooded by calls and message of appreciation. The media too went on an overdrive, highlighting my little effort, bringing the issue to very sharp focus... As far as the effort to turn the focus on to the plight of the transgenders is concerned, I can only say : "Mission Accomplished!!" We couldn't have put it better ourselves.