7 Positions For Hot Pregnancy Sex

Maybe during pregnancy you feel bloated, tired, and nauseated, and sex is the furthest thing from your mind. Maybe you're at a point at which hormones are sending your libido into overdrive, and you can't get enough. Either way, you do you: Sex during pregnancy is perfectly safe, although doctors do recommend that you skip missionary position come the third trimester, since lying on your back can reduce the amount of blood going to your baby and put strain on your hips.
Even if you're raring to go, though, intercourse can become uncomfortable or logistically difficult later in pregnancy, which is why we tapped sex therapist Vanessa Marin to give us pointers on the best positions for people who are expecting. Click through for her picks, as well as her insight on how your libido can shift as you're waiting for baby.
