Alicia Vikander's Best Beauty Looks

Alicia Vikander may be the new ambassador of French cool-girl beauty — never mind that she’s Swedish. During the past four years, the Academy Award winner has stood out in Hollywood by nailing the attainable-meets-aspirational look — and ignoring the rules of red-carpet beauty. Where other stars step and repeat with statement lips, smoky eyes, and other high-glam staples, Vikander turns it up with lightly coated lashes and rose-bitten lips. She bypasses high-plane highlighting and wows us with dewy, lit-from-within skin (secret weapon: RMS Living Luminizer). Her brows aren’t perfectly groomed — or even fastidiously plucked, for that matter. And her hair is real — no extensions, no falls, just a little second-day texture, often worn neatly tucked behind her ears.



Not since Lupita Nyong'o have we been so enamoured with a Hollywood newcomer’s beauty look; Vikander’s is so different from what we expect from high-glam Hollywood. But the best part of Alicia’s beauty is that it’s perfectly attainable — and a little messy. This is the antithesis of the #flawless painted face. Get inspired with her best beauty moments, ahead.

