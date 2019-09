If You're Outraged By The Calvin Klein Ads, Read This

If youth culture doesn’t freak out adults, then the kids are doing something wrong: Sex, drugs, and partying have always been interesting to young people, and unless something truly apocalyptic happens, we can be confident that they always will be. Adults seem to forget that young people partake in those three things, leading to controversy, but every once in awhile, adult outrage stems from something deeper than just shock and awe. The recent horror over the #mycalvins campaign images is one of these instances — and if you find these ads offensive or exploitative, then you probably aren’t clued in to what’s going on these days.Here’s the gist: On May 10, Calvin Klein released a new batch of images for its spring campaign as an extension of what’s become an iconic advertising series: “I ___ in #mycalvins.” Shot by new-gen photographers Harley Weir and Tyrone Lebon, the campaign was an extension of the first batch of images which included Justin Bieber, FKA Twigs, and Fetty Wap sharing what they do in their Calvins, which ranged from “glowing” to “excelling” to “making money.” This new series of photos, however, took on a much more sexualized theme — Kendall Jenner holds up a grapefruit and says that she “eats” in her Calvins, and Abbey Lee Kershaw is pictured with her hand in her briefs (the accompanying text reads, “I pulse in #mycalvins”). The most provocative picture of the bunch is one of actress Klara Kristin in a dress and shot from below: “I flash in #mycalvins.” The reactions on Instagram and various media outlets were swift and horrified. The ads were called “disgusting” and “misogynistic,” and many pointed to the fact that the photo of Kristin recalled exploitative pornagraphic upskirt photos that are taken without the permission of the subject.