This Article In A Kids' Magazine Is Seriously Problematic — Here's Why

Confining your fashion choices to what "works" for your body type is limiting, and it isn't body positive, regardless of a woman's age. But that kind of message is really troubling when it's aimed at elementary and middle school-aged girls. Discovery Girls, a kids' magazine that reaches approximately 900,000 girls, ages eight to 13, landed in hot water today for a swimsuit story (yes, you read that correctly) in its latest issue.