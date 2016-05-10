Grimes Cutting Her Own Hair Is All Of Us Cutting Our Own Hair

Many of us have, at times, become fed up with the length, colour, style, or all of the above, of our hair. And many of us have also reached points when we were too cheap, lazy, untrusting, or all of the above, to actually trek to a salon to do something about it. So, we decided to take matters into our own hands and become hairstylists for the day. For some, it happened as early as age 6. For others, it was last week. And for Grimes, it was last night — when she documented her own at-home hair transformation process for all 540,000 of her Instagram followers to watch. Except, as with most of these stories, the final result didn't exactly go as planned.



The hair-cutting saga started out like this: The singer posted a picture of herself with shoulder-grazing, ombré locks complete with bangs and a shot of pink. The caption read: "Do I keep cutting or quit while I'm ahead — should probably just go full [Scarface]." Our thoughts: If you have to ask, the answer is probably yes, yes, you should quit. (But you do your thing, girl.)

