If you've been anxiously awaiting the release of Amy Schumer's The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, there's one less thing you have to wait for. The comedian just shared a photo of her debut book's cover on Instagram.
The photo reflects the book's title, showing Schumer's naked back, though it doesn't reveal the tattoo itself.
Following in the footsteps of other female comedians, like Lena Dunham and Amy Poehler, Schumer's book is a collection of autobiographical essays. The book deal with Simon & Schuster's Gallery Books was reportedly worth £5.5 to £7 million, reflecting the actress's enormous popularity.
The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo's description on Amazon calls it "a thoughtful, honest, and hysterical collection of (very) personal essays," which encompass Schumer's childhood, as well as her rise to fame. "Never one to shy away from the uproarious, challenging, and remarkable moments that make up life, this exceptionally candid book will have readers wincing with recognition, nodding their head in solidarity, and laughing out loud," it reads.
The collection will be published on August 16 and can be preordered through a number of retailers listed on Schumer's website. If what's inside the book is as clever, funny, and revealing as the cover, you'll want to.
Advertisement