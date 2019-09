If we learned anything from being behind the scenes of Blake Lively’s Met Gala prep , it’s that the best hairstylists in the biz regularly draw inspiration from icons of the past when creating new red-carpet looks. Lupita Nyong’o’s gravity-defying 'do for the gala was no different. But when Vogue used the style to call Nyong’o the new Audrey Hepburn , the actress, an advocate for Black beauty, was quick to set the record straight (and right on the money).In a slideshow video posted to Instagram today, the star (who just earned a Tony nominee for Eclipsed) made clear her actual inspirations, which include Nina Simone and traditional African styles. And because Nyong’o is a class act through and through — can we get even an ounce of that poise? — she captioned the post simply, “Hair Inspiration. Check. @vernonfrancois @voguemagazine #metball2016 .” François is her stylist.This isn’t the first time Nyong’o has used her influence to school a whitewashed culture on what really defines beauty. Just check out the Lancôme model’s standout speech at Essence's 2014 Black Women in Hollywood luncheon , the closing lines of which bear repeating: "That you will feel the validation of your external beauty, but also get to the deeper business of being beautiful inside. There is no shade in that beauty."