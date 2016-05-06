Polly is a force to be reckoned with. An archetypal feminist before her time. Aunt Polly is ruthless, cold-hearted, feared and respected by her family, but with an emotional inner world that we can all relate to. As the first two series played out, it became clear that she’d never stop mourning her lost children, who had been taken into care. The ferocity with which she fought for her son, once reunited with him, broke down her stony exterior for viewers. Her maternal instinct to protect her child was so ferocious that it even pulled her into the reaches of sexual assault and murder.



Set while Britain was making its social and economy recover from the First World War, Peaky Blinders encapsulates a particular moment in history when it comes to gender roles. The war had left the women in Britain empowered; while men were at the front, women took on many of their jobs. Afterwards, going back to domestic work seemed an unlikely option. Polly, for example, sustained the family business while the Shelby men were at the front and epitomises, albeit in a dark way, that strength and spirit that represented the early stirrings of 20th century feminism.



In the first episode, when Tommy told Aunt Polly that the agenda for a family meeting was "no business for women", Polly coldly said, "This whole bloody enterprise was women’s business while you boys were away at war. What’s changed?"



"We came back," says Tommy.



Well, Tommy, I hate to say it, you came back but you still need Aunt Polly as much as Tony Soprano needed his therapist. In fact, everybody in Peaky Blinders needs Polly’s husky Brummy accent whispering threatening instructions in their ears, because they know she’s right. Even Tommy, the gang's threatening, enigmatic leader, shuts up and listens to Polly when she has something to say.

