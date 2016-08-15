Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been in office for six months, but he's still dominating headlines across the globe.
Trudeau, the leader of Canada's Liberal Party, has taken a stand on some controversial issues, including fighting climate change and legalising assisted suicide in Canada.
But much of the international — and social — buzz surrounding his leadership has stemmed from the more shareable moments of his tenure.
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January, Trudeau urged men to refer to themselves as feminists. And in March, he announced that a woman will be featured on Canada's next set of bank notes, beginning in 2018. Viral photos and videos of Trudeau bhangra dancing and striking impressive yoga poses, and even an old shot of him carrying a man in a wheelchair down the stairs have only increased his worldwide appeal.
We've rounded up some of Trudeau's most noteworthy moments — so far — and will update this post with future news from our Justin.
Click through to see just a few of the moments that have led Trudeau to global fame.
