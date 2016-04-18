In Our Dreams, We're Rosie Huntington-Whiteley At The Airport

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a bit like a unicorn. Actress, supermodel, fiancé, arbiter of style...you know. But our favorite trick up Huntington-Whiteley's silk chiffon sleeve is her ability to convince us that LAX is where you go to pull a lewk. Yes, we know what you're thinking: "But she's a supermodel. Of course she wears heels on a plane." The slideshow ahead, however, will (hopefully) change your mind.
Just because us mere mortals aren't walking the runways of Milan twice a year doesn't have to mean that sweatpants are what we feel most comfortable in. And Huntington-Whiteley gets that. Hell, she's the new face of Ugg, so she clearly understands the value of comfortable clothing. As you click through the photos ahead, forget the fact that you may not be as tall or as financially blessed as Huntington-Whitely. Instead, imagine yourself gliding through JFK in a pair of stilettos, ready to take on the world. Or, you know, your first day back at the office post-vacation or something.
