Zac Efron's GF Made His Denim Bomber - & We're Obsessed

While Efron's jacket was in production, Miro explains that she became inspired, and "began sketching out other products that I could create for Sami Miro Vintage. I came up with stuff that I feel like is really true to me and the kind of clothes that I wear, and hopefully what's relevant to people these days." To kick things off, she's starting with a selection of sheer bodysuits that feature a strip of fabric across the breasts with an embroidered SMV. She'll also be designing a unisex version of Efron's bomber ("And because my style is so connected to male roots and my youth," she says, "I'm going to have more unisex product."), as well as accessories (the exact details are currently under wraps, but we swear, they're going to be a must-have). And while she's focusing on denim at the moment, pieces in leather, python, and even velvet are planned down the line.



But, back to the jacket that started it all: "I was so nervous about debuting [the bomber]," Miro says, "especially because it's definitely a statement and different from anything Zac has worn. Right when we got to MTV, we ran into Kendrick Lamar, who Zac just loves, he's so inspired by his music. And it was his first time meeting Kendrick, so he was really happy about that. Kendrick was also wearing a reconstructed denim situation, too, which I think, was like, to both of us, okay, this was the right decision. It was awesome confirmation that the jacket was for sure cool." And if that affirmation is any indication of what's to come, well, we're betting her collection is going to be quite the hit.