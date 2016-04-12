Zac Efron's GF Made His Denim Bomber - & We're Obsessed

The outfit selections at the MTV Movie Awards Sunday evening may not have been the most exciting, most original of red carpet happenings, but there was one celebrity look that had the Twittersphere buzzing: And that was Zac Efron's.
Efron hit the step-and-repeat in an oversized, patchwork denim jacket that most likened to Justin Timberlake's Canadian tuxedo from the event in 2001. But that wasn't the 28-year-old actor's aim. In fact, he was actually wearing the first-ever piece from his girlfriend, stylist and thrifting expert Sami Miro's eponymous line (named Sami Miro Vintage), which launched today.
"When Zac asked me to style him for the MTV Movie Awards, I started going to showrooms and pulling pieces that were awesome, but I just had this very specific idea in mind," Miro tells Refinery29 about how the collection came about. "So I started designing and sketching ideas for his outfit, and that turned into this reconstructed denim bomber made from all-vintage recycled patches," Miro says, adding that some of the segments came from a throw pillow on her own thrifted denim couch. "When I created it and showed it to him, he was really excited about it — and that's when [I] realised this is exactly what I've been wanting Sami Miro Vintage to be."
Miro, who has a background in both business and the fashion industry, knew that she wanted to combine her two interests to create a clothing line that's comprised solely of reconstructed clothing made from vintage fabrics. To get the aesthetic on-point, she teamed up with designer James Flemons of L.A.-based label Phlemuns, whose recent line featured a lot of reconstructed denim, and "was along the lines of what I wanted," she says. "I designed it, and then he produced it. He's going to be huge very soon."
While Efron's jacket was in production, Miro explains that she became inspired, and "began sketching out other products that I could create for Sami Miro Vintage. I came up with stuff that I feel like is really true to me and the kind of clothes that I wear, and hopefully what's relevant to people these days." To kick things off, she's starting with a selection of sheer bodysuits that feature a strip of fabric across the breasts with an embroidered SMV. She'll also be designing a unisex version of Efron's bomber ("And because my style is so connected to male roots and my youth," she says, "I'm going to have more unisex product."), as well as accessories (the exact details are currently under wraps, but we swear, they're going to be a must-have). And while she's focusing on denim at the moment, pieces in leather, python, and even velvet are planned down the line.
But, back to the jacket that started it all: "I was so nervous about debuting [the bomber]," Miro says, "especially because it's definitely a statement and different from anything Zac has worn. Right when we got to MTV, we ran into Kendrick Lamar, who Zac just loves, he's so inspired by his music. And it was his first time meeting Kendrick, so he was really happy about that. Kendrick was also wearing a reconstructed denim situation, too, which I think, was like, to both of us, okay, this was the right decision. It was awesome confirmation that the jacket was for sure cool." And if that affirmation is any indication of what's to come, well, we're betting her collection is going to be quite the hit.
