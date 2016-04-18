Introducing all round Cali-honey, Jesse Jo Stark. The 24-year-old calls Bella Hadid and Atlanta De Cadenet her best mates and Malibu her home. Her parents founded cult LA jewellery brand Chrome Hearts, where she is one of the head designers. She's also a fully-fledged singer-songwriter of the blues and slow rock variety and we gave you an exclusive listen to her single "Down Your Drain" last week – with a stylish monochrome video starring Bella Hadid herself.
Jesse Jo also happens to be the hippest cat on the block. Think a cobalt blue strip of bleached hair, denim cuts offs, silver YSL pixie boots, vintage sunglasses and a forever oversized sweater, and you're getting the Jesse Jo picture. Here we talk to our favourite Instagram stalk about Bella, cooking up a storm, and the one pair of shoes she's still desperately seeking out. Over to Jesse...
