Two Things You Need To Know About Kendall Jenner's MTV Movie Awards Look

It takes a lot to stand out in the no-holds-barred fashion on an MTV awards show red carpet. Recognising this, Kendall Jenner and her team of stylists put together something that wowed, combining elements that no mere mortal could pull off and a hairstyle we want to copy immediately.
First, there's her bubbly ponytail, which actually looks achievable. Jenner's hairstylist, Jen Atkin, described how she got the look on Snapchat (via Teen Vogue). She used mousse and texture spray, brushing out Jenner's hair along with what looks like extensions for additional length. Leaving the front layers loose and flat-ironed, she put the rest of her hair in multiple elastic bands and pulled just enough out to create those bubbles. The result is quite sculptural, complementing the intricate textures in her dress.
What we don't think we'll be trying at home anytime soon is her footwear, by DSquared2. It took two people to lace those things up past her mid-thigh.
First, there's her bubbly ponytail, which actually looks achievable. Jenner's hairstylist, Jen Atkin, described how she got the look on Snapchat (via Teen Vogue). She used mousse and texture spray, brushing out Jenner's hair along with what looks like extensions for additional length. Leaving the front layers loose and flat-ironed, she put the rest of her hair in multiple elastic bands and pulled just enough out to create those bubbles. The result is quite sculptural, complementing the intricate textures in her dress.
What we don't think we'll be trying at home anytime soon is her footwear, by DSquared2. It took two people to lace those things up past her mid-thigh.
Given the height of the heels, she was making quite a commitment to stay in them for the rest of the night. Jenner and BFF Gigi Hadid, who was sporting a headline-worthy set of new bangs, were owning the night from their seats, according to MTV News, so it seems she was doing just fine with her wardrobe choice.
Advertisement