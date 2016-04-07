Chris Brown Just Can't Quit Being An Asshole To Women

Last week, R & B singer Kehlani was hospitalised after attempting suicide in the wake of rumours she was cheating on her current boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Kyrie Irving, with her ex, rapper Jahron Anthony Brathwaite (a.k.a. PartyNextDoor). The 20-year-old opened up about wanting to end her life in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts.
Rapper Chris Brown decided this was somehow his business, and took to Twitter to rage against Kehlani — because publicly humiliating someone who nearly died by suicide is an A-okay thing to do in his book. “There is no attempting suicide. Stop flexing for the gram,” he wrote, also accusing her of cheating on her boyfriend. After his tirade, several of Brown’s more famous followers — including Zendaya, Tinashe, and Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane Hansen and Normani Kordei made the (criminally easy) decision to unfollow the rapper.
That didn’t sit well with Brown. Considering himself the victim here, the singer decided to trash those who unfollowed him in an Instagram post, proclaiming they lacked talent. In an interview this week, Tinashe responded to those comments by saying she had no problem with Brown in what seemed like an attempt to mitigate the situation. Brown then took aim at Tinashe in yet another Instagram comment. He took the lowest of low roads by going straight for her appearance, obviously. Brown called Tinashe (who is 23, by the way) a “16 year old hobbit face ass.”
He also posted a series of tweets defending himself. Brown seems to fancy himself a noble truth-teller. "I have no filter nor will I care or tone it down," he wrote. "I won't pull the cover over your eyes and be politically correct," he added. You know what, Chris Brown? Being filter-free or politically incorrect are the least of our problems with you right now.
I have no filter nor will I care or tone it down when people drop my name in something. Don't wanna see it, simply exit out of your device.— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) April 7, 2016
I won't pull the cover over your eyes and be politically correct. That's not me, HATE IT OR LOVE IT. When I turn my phone off NO ONE MATTERS— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) April 7, 2016
IM LIVING!!! AND TEAM BREEZY AINT A FAN CLUB OF OBSESSED INSANE PEOPLE. WE ARE AN INTERNATIONAL NATION OF INSPIRED INDIVIDUALS.— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) April 7, 2016
