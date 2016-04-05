Miniature things are objectively better.
You have Li’l Sebastian, miniature donkeys, and now, miniature Krispy Kremes.
The donuts come to us from Korean YouTube star Mimine Mini and she’s got a step-by-step process by which you can make your own mini-donuts. To which we say: YES.
There are pictures, below. But you’ll want to keep scrolling until you get to the video.
First you have to roll your small dough on your small cutting board with your small rolling pin.
You have Li’l Sebastian, miniature donkeys, and now, miniature Krispy Kremes.
The donuts come to us from Korean YouTube star Mimine Mini and she’s got a step-by-step process by which you can make your own mini-donuts. To which we say: YES.
There are pictures, below. But you’ll want to keep scrolling until you get to the video.
First you have to roll your small dough on your small cutting board with your small rolling pin.
#미니어쳐 #도너츠 를 만들었어요 #미미네미니어쳐 #유튜브 #miminemini #youtube #miniature #miniatures #dollhouse #dollstagram #doughnuts #donutsPosted by Mimine Miniature on Friday, March 25, 2016
Then you have to get out your perfect mini replica Krispy Kreme box.
두꺼운 #종이 에 #펜 으로 그려서 만든 #미니어쳐 #도너츠 #상자 #미미네미니어쳐 #유튜브 #miminemini #youtube #miniature #miniatures #dollstagram #dollhousePosted by Mimine Miniature on Thursday, March 24, 2016
Finally, you drop your immaculate mini-donuts into the mini-box. Simple, right?
Advertisement
#미니어쳐 #도너츠 를 만들었어요 #미미네미니어쳐 #유튜브 #miminemini #youtube #miniature #miniatures #dollhouse #dollstagram #doughnuts #donutsPosted by Mimine Miniature on Friday, March 25, 2016
Here’s a video of the entire process, for those completists out there. Guys, the donuts are so small. They’re like, smaller than a fingernail. They’re practically atomic. You could theoretically report that you had eaten a dozen donuts not just in a single sitting but in a single mouthful. That’s quality donut consumption.
Advertisement