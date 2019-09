At 15, Smith is the youngest person to hold the title, according to AFP . (Lily-Rose Depp was 16 when she was announced as a brand ambassador in July 2015. Last year, Lagerfeld singled out Inès de La Fressange's then-15-year-old daughter Violette d'Urso as his new muse.) What does this new role mean? Like Depp, Kristen Stewart, and more young starlets who've been faces of the brand, Willow will take her place front row at Chanel shows, star in an ad spot or two, and be decked out in a fair amount of tweed and interlocking C's for the foreseeable future."I feel like there is so much creativity going on that I want to inject some of my ideas and some of my energy into the brand," the 15-year-old told Teen Vogue backstage, "because I feel like there's a lot of things that come from youth nowadays that need to be expressed and amplified to the world."Today in Paris, Willow was at Chanel's #FrontRowOnly show, sitting alongside mom Jada Pinkett Smith. (Willow wore a grey, scuba-like bodysuit look that she described on Instagram as "Chanel ninja.") Her verdict on the fall '16 collection? "You can just tell all the clothes are just crafted with so much care, and you can tell that there’s so much soul put into how they are designed," Smith enthused to WWD . "That’s really the goal that I try to strive for, for everything that I do. It’s like, putting in so much thought and feeling inside of the art that you make, so that everyone can feel it around you."