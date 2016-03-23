We truly didn’t see it coming: Of all the beauty influencers in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who would have thought that Kylie would be the one to ascend as the reigning social media queen and object of our collective cosmetics obsession? But in the past few years, the reality star has distinguished herself as one to watch in the beauty sphere — largely because she switches up her hair at an impressively breakneck pace.



Faster than you can say "Snapchat," the reality queen and beauty entrepreneur pivots from waist-length hair to an at-the-shoulder lob, from crazy-coloured tresses to her natural hue. And she looks good at every turn, thanks to a bevy of extensions and masterfully dyed wigs that always leave us wondering, Did she or didn’t she? Think you’re onto her vibe? Check Instagram. She’s changed it again. With her hair game this good, chasing Kylie has never been more fun. As for the rest of us, we’re all on notice: Watch the throne, Kim — #KingKylie has arrived.