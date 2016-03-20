30 Outfits That Prove Rihanna’s DGAF Style Has Always Slayed

When it comes to Rihanna and her personal style, which is, largely, about not giving a f*ck, it's sometimes easier to just let the looks speak for themselves. Because her getups usually do. With a naked dress here and a naked dress there, the self-appointed bad girl marches to the beat of her own drum (in a pair of 8-inch Giuseppe Zanottis, mind you). So we can't tidily peg her style to one aesthetic. But what we can do (and what we love doing) is catalogue our favorite looks. (Well, that and dutty wining to "Work" at our desks, of course.)
In the slideshow ahead, you'll find what makes Rihanna tick. This includes everything from a Versace choker to a pair of Uggs. If it's distressed, oversized, dip-dyed, and/or covered in sequins, you can bet she's already worn it. See how in the images to come, and then see if you can come up with any idea of what she'll do next.
