Do you see your comedy as activism in a way? It’s very politically engaging...

I think anything is activism. We have an idea that activism is marching and campaigns and signing things, but you can be an activist by calling someone out who has said something. In that sense, I suppose my comedy is activism, but anything is really. We all make choices every day – the things we do or don't buy, the places we go to – everyone’s an activist on some level, it doesn’t have to be public.



And finally, you've written your first book, A Book For Her. How did you find writing it? As someone who is used to doing live performances, which are obviously quite ephemeral, was it nice to put things down in writing?

Yes! But I should have given myself more time. The book was commissioned before anything big had really happened for me, then I got a bit of a profile, then I had lots of online abuse, and I got distracted. I sort of paralysed myself. I didn’t know who it was for, and I was worried about living up to my peers, and the feminist writers who changed my life, especially because I'm not an academic and I haven’t studied theory.



It was only once I cracked what the book was - 'How does a comedian write about something like feminism?' - that I was liberated, because that’s what I know. It’s just somebody’s story about how they worked feminism into their own life and their professional life. Once I understood that it was okay.



Writing or stand-up then?

Stand-up. That’s my love. I wouldn’t consider myself an author or anything.



