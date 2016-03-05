Celebrity beauty lines are nothing new. It seems like every time we turn around, a famous face is shilling something new. But when we heard Gwyneth Paltrow would be introducing her very own skin-care line, our interest was piqued. Paltrow is, after all, notorious for devotion — almost obsession — to über-healthy living. So, you know any lotions and potions springing from her clean, green mind are going to be purer than the driven snow.
Goop (named after Paltrow's wildly successful lifestyle site) is a six-piece facial skin-care line created with Juice Beauty, an organic brand that Paltrow has been intimately involved with. She's served as the brand's creative director, creating and developing the brand's makeup line. But while Goop skin care was formulated with Juice, Paltrow says it's a line that stands alone.
"I feel proprietary about both of them," she explains, "but this is our own label product and it's something I take great pride in. I worked really hard to create it."
To get the full rundown, we sat down for an interview with Paltrow where we learned everything: How she takes care of her skin, what her biggest beauty fears are, and why Apple's recent makeup purchases make her nervous. Let's just say the girl might be an even more experimental makeup junkie than we are. Keep clicking and get ready to get a health-infused contact high.
