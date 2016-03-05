Celebrity beauty lines are nothing new. It seems like every time we turn around, a famous face is shilling something new. But when we heard Gwyneth Paltrow would be introducing her very own skin-care line, our interest was piqued. Paltrow is, after all, notorious for devotion — almost obsession — to über-healthy living. So, you know any lotions and potions springing from her clean, green mind are going to be purer than the driven snow.