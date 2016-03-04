The Fulton County Medical Examiner's office in Atlanta, GA, has unsealed the autopsy report concerning Bobbi Kristina Brown's death more than seven months ago, the BBC reports. Media requests prompted an Atlanta judge to issue an order demanding the reports be unsealed yesterday.
The reports show that the 22-year-old daughter of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston died from "immersion associated with drug intoxication." Bobbi Kristina died in hospice on July 26, 2015, six months after being found unresponsive in her bathtub. The reports adds that cannabis, alcohol, and antianxiety medication were found in her system.
"Death was clearly not due to natural causes, but the medical examiner has not been able to determine whether death was due to intentional or accidental causes, and has therefore classified the manner of death as undetermined," the medical examiner's office shared in a statement.
Brown's estate is pursuing legal action against her boyfriend, Nick Gordon, accusing him of wrongful death. Whether the "undetermined" cause of death will help or hinder his case remains to be seen.
