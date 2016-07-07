20 Photos That Show The Highs & Lows Of An Open Relationship (NSFW)

Photographer Keren Moscovitch found the subject of her series Me Into You after experimenting with her significant other. "My partner and I had been in a monogamous relationship for several years, and we were beginning to blur the boundaries of our intimate life by opening the relationship to other participants," she explains over email. "We played with swinging, kink, and polyamory, with the intention of getting closer and more open about who we each were as individuals."



Moscovitch is, to say the least, a major advocate of pushing personal boundaries. She believes that going beyond your comfort zone is how you learn something new about yourself — and your lover. In her view, sexual exploration opens people up to changes that never would have occurred otherwise. Whether those changes are positive or negative are of secondary value — what matters is the newness and intimacy of the experience.