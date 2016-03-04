The Fashion Week Trends That Will Show Up In Fast Fashion

Jeans are skinny! Now, they're wide! Wear your bra over your shirt! Now, wear it under!



No one knows the whiplash of the trend cycle better than we do — and keeping up with it can feel like running a marathon that will never actually end. But, since trying to keep up with every single rise and fall of hemlines or seasonal colour palette is enough to make anyone go insane, it's helpful to approach trends in a pick-your-own-adventure way. We do this by placing bets on precisely which trends we think will catch on with the masses and then end up in fast-fashion retailers. What are the fabrics, shapes, and details from the season that will hands-down show up on shelves in a couple months? Those are the adventures, so to speak, that we'd pick if we were planning a wardrobe overhaul.



