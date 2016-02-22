Did Someone Leak A Steamy New Justin Bieber Song?

It seems that Justin Bieber's been busy in his music studio. But unfortunately, his work is seeing the light of day a bit prematurely.



The singer, fresh off his first Grammy win, has apparently been the victim of a major leak. Earlier today, a new single titled "Oh Girl" started making its way around the internet. It's unconfirmed that this is indeed a leaked new song from the Biebs, but it definitely sounds like his vocal work. And, the topic is very Bieber. It's about a girl who is just so sexy, and oh so irresistible to the singer.



But who is the girl? Whose body is so insane? Whom does he need to hold tight?



Could it be one of these girls?