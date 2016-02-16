What's With All The Extra Sleeves At New York Fashion Week?

We've seen intentionally too-long sleeves. We've seen street style mainstays wear their jackets over their shoulders, letting the arms hang at their sides. We've seen countless runway ensembles that look purposefully disheveled, with strings and cuts of extra fabric dangling down. But this season at New York Fashion Week, sleeve manipulation has reached a new, all encompassing level: It's gone so far, in fact, that designers are adding superfluous sleeves to garments...on purpose.
Now, don't get us wrong. We're all about getting innovative with traditional styling techniques. But it's difficult to understand the purpose of adding additional sleeves to garments that are just for show. It may not be logical, but the collections from Thom Browne, Hood by Air, and even Rihanna's highly buzzed about FENTY Puma by Rihanna line have us coming up with ways to wear the sleeved garments we already own.
Whether you choose to embrace the trend or not, there's no denying that octopus-like extra sleeves are having a moment. Click on to see how the runways are showing them and decide for yourself: Will you jump on this sartorial bandwagon?
