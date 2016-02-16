The Best Beauty Looks At The 2016 Grammy Awards

It's music’s biggest night — an evening we look forward to for the chance at seeing something more than your basic red-carpet fare. Not to say we don't always love an award show, but the Grammy's offer something a little more spicy. And this year, we certainly saw some standout looks. Taylor Swift debuted a new chop and Zendaya styled her hair in homage to David Bowie.



Although, what really caught our eye was that a lot of the industry superstars flipped the switch and went for something more understated. It was all about super-clean, glowing skin and natural hair — and plenty of smoky eyes. It was not quite as exciting as what we've come to expect at the Grammys.



That being said, there were still so many looks we want to rock ourselves, like, tomorrow. Ahead, the best hair and makeup of the night.

