Here's What Went Down At Yeezy Season 3 & What It Says About The Future Of Fashion Shows

The collection was more varied and decidedly less Spanx-esque than West's past two; perhaps, he took some of the harsh criticism about his past Yeezy collections (particularly Cathy Horyn's scathing takedown in The Cut last season). But it still wasn't really about the clothes. How could it possibly be in a venue of this scale, with a highly anticipated album to drop and a very full house? (Many of whom paid for the experience of hearing West's latest album stream for the first time — with the man himself on the premises, no less.)"Did I deliver on my promise of that album?" West asked the crowd. He was met with deafening cheers and and yells like, "Play that shit again!" West then queried, "Tell me how y'all feel about the clothes this season." The response was notably quieter to the second question. The sequence of those earnest-sounding requests for feedback are pretty telling of what this seriously souped-up fashion show was truly prioritizing.West then went on to muse about the challenges of seguing into the role of fashion designer (and being taken seriously in that capacity). "If you're gonna be an artist, you've gotta do it with your heart and fight for every dream that you may dream, whatever discipline it may be," West said. And to perhaps remind the haters that his Yeezy kicks are a bona fide hit: "I mean, it's the number one shoe, what are you talkin' about? Number one Christmas present! It's not regular!"