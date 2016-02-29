Beyond Bell Sleeves: 5 New Shapes To Know

Sleeve trends might sound like something that only your great-aunt and Laura Ingalls Wilder would have been into (brown calico, leg o' mutton, and with lace at the hems, in case anyone was curious). With all the other weird, wonderful, wacky things going on in womenswear, your sleeves seem like the most boring thing to change around. But, hear us out — sleeves aren't the most obvious outfit focal point, but you notice when they do something different. Bell sleeves caught on like wildfire last year, and it was a novel way to give your old standbys like LBDs and plain white shirts a high-fashion spin. So, what's next?



We looked to Marni as our crystal ball; this collection was all about shapes, and Consuelo Castiglioni paid special attention to the arms. With bulbous, ballooning peasant sleeves; sharply structured sleeves, and cleverly cropped ones, the arm shapes in this show may not be simple to wear, but they make a big impact. Click through to see the five we're strong-arming you into for fall.