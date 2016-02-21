Tonight Sarah Burton brought her autumn/winter 16 collection for Alexander McQueen back to the brand’s home, showing for the first time in a long time in London.



Earlier this month, Burton explained her relocation choice to Porter magazine, saying: “McQueen is fundamentally British and London is where it’s based and where we all live and work.” She continued, “There’s a freedom of expression in London that makes it feel right.”



We did get a sense tonight that Burton was truly expressing herself. It’s six years and eleven days since Lee (Alexander) McQueen died, and it’s impossible to think about the brand without thinking about its founder, because of the insurmountable impact he had upon fashion. We’ve watched his successor evolve the brand over that time with absolute respect and absolute finesse, and tonight felt like a real moment for Burton. It was a window into the notoriously publicity-shy designer, whom we can only hope to know through the beautiful creations she presents to us.

