It’s been an excellent few months for Jonathan Anderson. In November he won both the menswear and womenswear Designer of the Year title at the British Fashion Awards – the most prestigious event in the UK style calendar – and last month he opened his first brick and mortar store in the heart of East London. As one of our most cherished and creative design talents, needless to say, today’s shows was one of the most over subscribed on the LFW schedule.
As Alexa Chung and Derek Blasberg looked on with rapt attention from the frow, J.W. Anderson played with texture, colour and shape, using metalwork, volume and quilting with a major focus on oversized silhouettes. To counter a sea of homogeny, the collection celebrated idiosyncrasies and uniqueness, perfectly conveyed in this David Hicks quote that was at the centre of the collection: "The excitement of today is the freedom of the individual to make his own choice." With that said, there were endless possibilities for different characters from the buttercup tracksuit and the swirling, undulating skirts, to the cloud-like, quilted tops and hooded fur. A floral motif ran throughout the looks with large petals overlaid on dresses and the repeated use of ruffles and peplums added a feminine touch to each look.
And can we take a minute to talk about the shoes?! We’d bet money already, on day two of LFW, that they may just be the shoes of the season. While some pairs were embellished like the iridescent scales of a mermaid’s fin, a crocodile skin slingback teetered on a cylindrical heel. Those will be top of our winter wardrobe wish list along with just about everything else from this inspired collection. Anderson's done it again.
