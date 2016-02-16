Praise be to Drake. Long live Drake. Drake for president. #DrakeIsMyBabyDaddy. In short, when Drake speaketh we listen-eth…
The internet isn’t short of Drake related goodies, so we make it our mission to sort the wheat from the chaff and bring to you only the 24 carat Drake fan creations. Like these Joy The Baker sugary-sweet champagne papi desserts. Yes, Drake on Cake. OVO’s most iconic, instructive and inspiring lyrics on delicious looking cakes.
All occasions are catered for. A cake for your enemy? 'Toodles to you bitches.' A sponge for your boss? '23 with a money tree.' A brownie for your Nan on her 80th? 'YOLO' – in chocolate. What about a red velvet for your ex? The ‘I’m just saying you could do better’ bake would do nicely.
