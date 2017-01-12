“So… you can’t have any fun?”



If you've come to the conclusion that this January is the time to go vegetarian, cut out wheat or sugar or even give vegan a whirl, you're probably familiar with these words. My decision a few years ago to take my health into my own hands and start a low-sugar, low-fat, gluten-free diet was long in the making, and not exactly greeted with enthusiasm. Friends thought I might soon give up going out altogether to enter a monastery and worship at the altar of wheatgerm.



I was pretty sceptical myself. I've always loved eating out and couldn't see how I would maintain a social life while ordering porridge and lusting after my friends' pancakes. What about dating? How many potential partners would run a mile from a future filled with quinoa?



If you're taking the plunge and embracing healthy eating this January, though, fear not. You've probably picked the best time in U.K. food history to start making healthy choices when eating out. Restaurants, cafés – even pubs – are happier than ever to accommodate, with gluten-free, low-sugar, vegetarian and vegan options. See your resolution as an opportunity to find new restaurants, new cuisines and even tastier dishes. As for me, my friends don’t call it my "no-fun" diet anymore – they’re too busy trying to steal a bite from my plate.