I’ve come to discover that pregnancy is an interesting time — it’s 10 months (Not nine — Google it!) of strangers rubbing your belly, trying to distract yourself from a 24/7 sweet tooth, and witnessing your body changing in all kinds of ways. Your walk can go from 2Pac’s “Put a little twist in her hips 'cause I'm watching” to the waddling penguins of Happy Feet in a matter of weeks, your bra size get supersized, and your expanding belly means that you have to say au revoir to a whole host of other body parts (anyone else miss their ankles?). What’s “normal” during those 40 weeks can be so out of the ordinary — it's nice to do things so you still feel like yourself throughout it all. For me, that meant holding onto my personal style, even though I couldn’t wear most of my clothes anymore.