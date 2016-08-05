I'm now 39 weeks pregnant, and I haven’t purchased any maternity clothes. Even though it'd be easy to lay down money for clothes that are tailor-made for big bellies, I can't bring myself to spend so much money on something I wouldn't want to wear outside of these 40 weeks. Limiting myself to maternity wear takes the fun out of shopping. Not shopping maternity also makes me feel like I'm still in the game. I'm shopping for things that I’ll be be able to wear after I give birth, and will continue wearing, despite any more life changes, and that's a mindset I’ll continue to have long after I pop. Right now, it’s important for me to feel like life is continuing as normal (or at least as far as my closet is concerned).