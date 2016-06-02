The 2016 presidential election has been a captivating contest.
If you feel like sometimes you can't look away, well, you're not alone. Even celebrities are finding themselves drawn into the candidates campaigns, and Refinery29 has curated a selection of who prominent stars and politicians are supporting.
Hollywood has never shied away from getting involved in political and social issues, and the coming election is not breaking tradition. There are a ton of celebrities who have been lending their time, money, and talents to the various political campaigns. And many of them aren't just contributing the weight of a famous name– plenty of celebrities have been getting in on the ground with phone banks or fundraising.
If you're curious as to who's won the crucial Kardashian vote, or who not-so-secretly supports Trump, we've got your answers. We'll be updating this list as more celebrities — and well-known politicians — make their opinions known, so if there's someone you don't see, feel free to tell us who we've missed!
This story was originally published on January 29, 2016.
