The 2016 presidential election has been a captivating contest.If you feel like sometimes you can't look away, well, you're not alone. Even celebrities are finding themselves drawn into the candidates campaigns, and Refinery29 has curated a selection of who prominent stars and politicians are supporting.Hollywood has never shied awa y from getting involved in political and social issues , and the coming election is not breaking tradition. There are a ton of celebrities who have been lending their time, money, and talents to the various political campaigns. And many of them aren't just contributing the weight of a famous name– plenty of celebrities have been getting in on the ground with phone banks or fundraising.If you're curious as to who's won the crucial Kardashian vote, or who not-so-secretly supports Trump, we've got your answers. We'll be updating this list as more celebrities — and well-known politicians — make their opinions known, so if there's someone you don't see, feel free to tell us who we've missed!This story was originally published on January 29, 2016.