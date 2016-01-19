Justin Bieber Sneaks New Song On Instagram

It’s been a big day on Instagram for Justin Bieber. After releasing “I’ll Be There” and running into Adam Sandler on the street, Bieber took to the ‘gram to drop 30 seconds worth of an as-yet-unreleased song.
“I'm not the same as Michael / even though he hall of fame / I'm all hall of faith / put me on the wall of change,” Bieber raps in one of the clips.
Referencing Michael Jackson is traditionally Kanye West’s purview (only 24 days until SWISH) so it’s interesting hearing Bieber putting himself in the same sentence as the pop icon. Bieber’s star persona is typically more lovesick or romantic than self-referential, although Purpose was more self-conscious. As Bieber grows up he seems more and more sure of his place in the world. That’s not exactly a shock, but it’s encouraging after a few years of antics that had many wondering if Bieber was slipping into fame-driven insanity.
Teaming up with Diplo to create your new sound doesn’t really hurt either.
This is all to say: Good job, Justin. We can’t wait to see what you do next. (Isn’t that weird to read? It’s even weirder to type.)
“I'm not the same as Michael / even though he hall of fame / I'm all hall of faith / put me on the wall of change,” Bieber raps in one of the clips.
Referencing Michael Jackson is traditionally Kanye West’s purview (only 24 days until SWISH) so it’s interesting hearing Bieber putting himself in the same sentence as the pop icon. Bieber’s star persona is typically more lovesick or romantic than self-referential, although Purpose was more self-conscious. As Bieber grows up he seems more and more sure of his place in the world. That’s not exactly a shock, but it’s encouraging after a few years of antics that had many wondering if Bieber was slipping into fame-driven insanity.
Teaming up with Diplo to create your new sound doesn’t really hurt either.
This is all to say: Good job, Justin. We can’t wait to see what you do next. (Isn’t that weird to read? It’s even weirder to type.)
Advertisement
Advertisement