Major Reunions Announced For Coachella 2016

Every year it sneaks up on us. The Coachella lineup drops like a Christmas present from your most forgetful relative. But you can’t be mad at them when they give you a present like this.
As has been rumored, LCD Soundsystem will reunite five years after playing their last-ever show. Swiftmas co-star Calvin Harris and Guns ‘N Roses will join the indie stalwarts as headliners.
Other notable acts include A$AP Rocky, Ellie Goulding, Jack Ü, Major Lazer, CHVRCHES, James Bay, Sia, Miike Snow, Baauer, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Foals, Hudson Mohawke, and a million other bands that you’ve heard of once somewhere.
Everyone knows you don’t just go to Coachella for the music. There’s the hair, the styles, and — of course — the celebs.
You can check out the entire lineup here. Passes go on sale Wednesday, January 6 for both weekends (April 15-17 and 22-24).
