Justin Bieber Is Well Aware Of How Bad This Looks

Bieber joins Kevin Federline, Justin Timberlake, and David Beckham as another white male celebrity to appropriate the traditionally Black hairstyle. And while we're glad that Bieber is becoming somewhat self-aware enough to know that his cornrows are in poor taste, our question is: Why post a photo to your 52 million followers at all? Or even get them?This isn't the singer's first brush with cultural appropriation either — last year, Bieber rushed to Kylie Jenner’s defense when she wore cornrows herself. "I’m the first to know this. But saying she’s being racist because she has her hair in braids is ridiculous," he commented on her Instagram photo. "Let’s focus on the bigger picture and instead of fighting over something stupid let's do something about equality, but it doesn’t start here blasting a 17-year-old kid for wearing braids."Unsurprisingly, many people aren't happy about his new style.