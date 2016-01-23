What to know when choosing your Vitamin D supplement



Although there are several kinds of Vitamin D that are beneficial to our bodies, there’s also conflicting reports as to whether vitamin D2 or D3 or a combination of booth is more important for the body’s needs. Some studies indicate that a combination of vitamins D2 and D3 is more effective in our bloodstream. However Dr Benson’s advice is that “supplementing with vitamin D3 is sufficient.”





Other reasons why you should consider increasing your intake of Vitamin D



Vitamin D can improve the body’s immune function. With colds and flu viruses around in winter, it might be worth the protection.



Vitamin D plays a vital part in strengthening muscles and reducing inflammation. This is important due to reduced outdoor exercise during winter months if you have embarked on a New Year fitness regime or are accident-prone.

