Starting tomorrow, visitors will be greeted with works by artists in their 20s to 50s. A piece featuring Kanye, Kim and Minnie Mouse by the American artist Julia Wachtel lent the exhibition its name.



“The light-hearted and ironic title throws into contrast the reality of those labour-intensive, lonely hours in the studio with the perceived glamour of the art world, with its endless launches and parties,” says Hurst.



Elsewhere there are works by Iranian-born multi-media artist Soheila Sokhanvari and Stephanie Quayle, from the Isle of Man, who works with clay.



Sadly, as with most industries, female artists can expect to earn significantly less than their male counterparts. The Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama boasts the record for the highest amount paid for a work by a living female artist, with one work going for $7.5m (£4.85m). However, that seems rather insignificant when compared to the male equivalent: $58.4m (£40.1m) for a Jeff Koons sculpture.



Similarly, the most ever forked out for a work by a deceased female artist is $44.4m (£30.5m) for a Georgia O’Keeffe painting, while a Francis Bacon work has sold for $142.4m (£97.8m). And of the top 50 contemporary auction lots by living artists sold at Christie’s and Sotheby’s in China, New York and London last year, only four of them were by women.

