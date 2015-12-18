This year, Alexander Wang celebrated the ten year anniversary of his eponymous label, marking the milestone with a retrospective capsule collection made up of some of his most popular pieces. Despite numerous collaborations and an incredibly successful accessories line (still swooning over the best-selling studded leather Rocco bag many years later), over the past decade, Wang has only dabbled in jewellery – until now.
First shown as part of his SS16 runway collection, the designer's jewellery debut, which perfectly mirrors the sophisticated streetwear, grunge chic aesthetic of his RTW, is inspired by industrial bike chain, made from brass-plated palladium and now available on alexanderwang.com and in select flagship stores. The collection features three styles: a necklace, a cuff, and an earring; the lock-closure of the necklace and the cuff are plated in 24 karat gold while the four-link earring is also available in plated rose gold.
“I always wanted to do jewellery, but I never felt like I had the opportunity. I’ve had my hands quite full,” Wang told WWD. “But I really got exposed to it when I went to Balenciaga and I really enjoyed the process.” The collection will also be available at multibrands including Net-a-Porter, Joyce HK, and Mytheresa.com from March 2016. Form an orderly queue.
