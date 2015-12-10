Earlier this week the fashion world was stunned by the news that Jonathan Saunders was closing his own label after 12 years as one of the most renowned and adored British designers, who rose to prominence alongside his peers Roksanda Ilincic and Christopher Kane. Today marks more suprising news for the industry as it is revealed that Dior is in no hurry to replace Raf Simons, stating that the next two collections, the Spring Couture show and AW16 ready-to-wear collection shown in January and March respectively, will be designed by the existent in-house studio team.



Simons announced his surprise departure in October expressing a wish to “focus on other interests in my life, including my own brand, and the passions that drive me outside my work," and following this announcement, fashion fans and the international style press alike went into overdrive speculating who might take over as Creative Director. It looks like we'll have to wait some time before his successor is unveiled but what we do know is that Pieter Mulier - whom you may recognise from fly-on-the-wall documentary Dior and I and who worked very closely with Raf - is believed to have quietly left the French fashion house recently too. While we wait with baited breath to see the future of Dior, all eyes are back on Lanvin who have also yet to reveal who will be replacing Alber Elbaz. Watch this space.