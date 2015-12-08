Jonathan Saunders Closes His Label

Following in the wake of Raf Simons’ surprise departure from Dior in October and Alber Elbaz leaving Lanvin after 14 years, the UK fashion industry has today been rocked by the unexpected news that leading British designer Jonathan Saunders is closing his eponymous label, launched in 2003. The much-loved designer – who is internationally adored for his print, pattern and craftsmanship and who has dressed everyone from the Duchess of Cambridge to Anna Wintour, as well as collaborating with Target and Topshop – cites “personal reasons” for his decision. The company will cease to exist once SS16 orders have been completed.



In a statement released this morning, the Scottish designer explained: "It is not a decision that I take lightly and I am eternally grateful to my team for all their hard work and dedication. Eiesha has not only been a fantastic partner over the last year but an incredible support and we remain close. I am very thankful for all of the friends that I have across the industry, and I look forward to working with everyone again soon on future creative projects."



Bharti Pasricha, Saunders’ business partner and investor, added: "I have thoroughly enjoyed supporting one of the most talented British designers of our times. Our decision to part ways was not easy and I wish Jonathan every success for the future."



Is this another indication of the incredible pressures and strains designers are under in 2015 and the dizzying pace of fashion? Here's hoping that the new year will mark a much-needed change within the industry.

