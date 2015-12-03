The capsule collection introduces the new hardware in silver, across the Nano Envelope, Mini Tote, Square Tote, Nano Tote and Box Tote bags and the accompanying whistle charm is inspired by Air Force Pilots, who often had a whistle or bell sewn underneath the collar of their jackets as a token of luck. With new packaging and next day delivery available in London and New York, the new site will offer a one-click Sophie Hulme experience directly to customers in over 50 countries.



And the Sophie Hulme experience is set to expand even further as she reveals the imminent introduction of a jewellery line and occasion bags: "We launch jewellery mid next year through online retail and our Harrods shop. The range is inspired by our signature charms and I’m really happy with it. We launch evening bags next winter which are inspired by our core bag range and I think they bring quite a new look to the evening bags I am used to seeing in the market." If you've requested another designer tote at the top of your Christmas list, we'd suggest amending your request sharpish, as 2016 is set to be the year of the silver Sophie Hulme bag.