Classic brands are taking note of the influence social media has as well, and we’ve seen a spike in brands integrating daily social-media posts into their day-to-day marketing — some have even used it to change their images and attract new customers. Take Estée Lauder, says Grant. In the past, Estée Lauder was considered a more “mature” brand — one you might have seen your mother use when you were little. “They’re a big anti-ageing brand — [but] how do you keep moving forward?” Grant says. “They needed to resonate with a younger consumer.” To do so, Estée Lauder signed Kendall Jenner as its spokesmodel in November. “You’ve got this person who has a great following [of 44 million on Instagram], and you take that following and marry it with who your core consumer is,” says Grant. “[Estée Lauder] recognised that doing something like that is an edgy move.” A single Instagram post by Kendall can reach millions of people in seconds.