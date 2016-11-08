The event itself (which costs £30 for general admission and up to £100 for an all-access VIP experience) is a manifestation of how powerful social media has become in the beauty industry over the past 10 years. Social-media platforms like Instagram and YouTube have changed the way that brands market and consumers purchase, and have even created a demand for products specially made to suit a social-media-savvy lifestyle. Does all this mean the age of traditional media, makeup counters, and big-money ad campaigns is a thing of the past? Ahead, we investigate how three popular social-media practices are resonating with consumers, and what that means for the beauty industry as a whole.