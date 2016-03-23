It's easy to assume that celebrities wake up in the morning with perfect skin, hair, nails — you name it. But the reality is, nearly every aspect of their looks has been carefully developed over the course of years, if not decades. Especially makeup.



Believe it or not, J.Lo's glow took quite a bit of practice to get just right. And KStew's smoldering gaze? Let's just say it required some reigning in. Ahead, we've rounded up 15 celebs who were once victims of the same makeup mistakes as the masses — unflattering shades, too much blush, visible contour — and then juxtaposed their "befores" with recent moments when they truly soared.



Don't get us wrong: All the ladies on this list are beautiful, both before and after a makeup artist gets his or her talented hands on them. Still, it's nice to remember that everyone's in need of a little makeup help sometimes. Now, prepare to pick up your jaw off the floor — because these transformations are good.



